The effect a humid heat has on your body versus a dry heat

(WWLP) — The combination of high heat and humidity are creating potentially dangerous conditions.

High temperatures forecast in the 90s, combined with high dew points in the 60s, will make it feel closer to 100 degrees in the afternoon hours. But if high temperatures were forecast in the 90s, without the high humidity, it wouldn’t be as dangerous.

Here’s why:

When it’s humid outside, it’s harder for the sweat on your skin to evaporate. Evaporation is a cooling process, so it’s the evaporation of your sweat that reduces your body temperature. On a dry day, your sweat evaporates more quickly, so your body cools down as it should.

However, on a very humid day, like Sunday, the sweat on your skin doesn’t evaporate as quickly. This makes it feel so much hotter than it is. Your body also loses a lot of fluid and salt through dehydration and sweating, which is another reason excessive heat and humidity can be dangerous.

Always keep up with your water intake, and regular meals, when spending time outdoors on a hot, and especially humid, summer day.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 19, 2020)