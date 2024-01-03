HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is quickly approaching, and the Evansville African American Museum is hosting a weekend of celebration and service to honor the holiday and Dr. King’s legacy.

Kicking off the weekend will be the program “Beyond the Mountain Top” which will take place at the Victory Theatre on Friday, January 12. The program will feature live music, speakers, and video presentations to help promote peace in the community and highlight the good work being done right here in the tri-state. The program will cost $25 to attend, and will take place at 7:00 p.m.

The following day, the EAAM is hosting a Community Day of Service, and invites everyone to participate by helping their neighbors. The day of service will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and will be hosted by several partners including the University of Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana, and the EAAM. Following the day of Service the celebration continues at the CK Newsome Center for the Beyond the Mountaintop Festival. This event will feature a kids zone, vendors and art displays and food trucks that will be available from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.