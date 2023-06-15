HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Juneteenth is coming up on June 19, and the Evansville African American Museum has a weekend full of festivities to celebrate the holiday. Juneteenth, commemorates the day that the last enslaved peoples learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

The EAAM will kick off the weekend with the Soul Writer’s Guild’s ‘Freedom to Think, Read & Write’ event at the Evansville African American Museum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 15. This celebration will include young community artists and performances. These performances will include spoken word, poetry and dance! Admission is free to the public and some light refreshments will be served.

On June 16 and June 17, The EAAM will host the ‘For The People’ Juneteenth Community Block Party. This event will be held at Waggoner Avenue and Culver Drive in Evansville. The block party will feature live music, food, family fun and fireworks. The block party will begin at 11 a.m.

The final event of the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend will be the 3rd Annual Otter Negro League Tribute Baseball Game. The tribute game will begin at 5 p.m. on June 17. The game will be hosted at Bosse Field, and include a variety of local vendors, bounce houses and t-shirts on sale for $20. Free tickets to the game are available to pick up at the Evansville African American Museum.