Evansville Civic Center reopens to public Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- For months the Civic Center in downtown Evansville has been closed for in-person business. On Monday they’re reopening to the public, precautions in place to protect the employees and those doing business in the building.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic city and county employees were working remotely. At the end of May they started coming back to work.

Now employees have to wear masks when they leave their offices and visitors will have to wear a face covering also. People with temperatures over 100 will not be able to come in. Some employees say they were anxious about coming back until they saw the measures being taken.

“It’ll be good to see people in the hallways and interacting again with the public doing the peoples business,” Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says.

Employees have been back to work in their offices for a couple weeks and some admit, in the beginning they were slightly fearful.

“Very briefly, until you get here and you realize how much they’ve done for us with the Plexiglas and the sanitizing wipes and the little sanitizer bottles. We all have personal supplies,” Kathy Cerklefskie says.

Social distance requirements are visually represented with stickers on the floors, six feet apart, and signs in the elevator asking to not crowed into just one.Sneeze guards are hung from ceiling in some offices and in council chambers they create a barrier between seats.

Cerklefskie say they’re getting ready for the hustle and bustle of the busy building they’re used to,”we’re all kind of just thinking about how we’re doing things a little different. Not much just a little.”

But how long the Civic Center will have protections against the virus in place is up in the air.

“Definitely until July 4, When stage five begins. After that it’s up to the mayor, the wind we’re trying to commissioners, the building authority, and the courts to figure out whether or not some of the restrictions will be in place for longer than that,” Schaefer explains.

Parking in downtown will go back to the way it was before the shut down starting monday.

The parking police will begin ticketing people for violations in downtown again.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)