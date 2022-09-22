EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – On September 21, the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for local elections, and they are endorsing some candidates.

PAC says it selected certain races that will have a direct impact on public safety in Vanderburgh County. Those races are County Council, County Commissioner and Vanderburgh County Prosecutor. Officials say after hearing the candidates on September 21, the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police PAC is proud to endorse the following candidates:

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor – Diana Moers

Vanderburgh County Commissioner – Justin Elpers

Vanderburgh County Council – James Raben, Stephanie Terry, Tom Shetler and John Montrastelle

Vanderburgh County Sheriff – Noah Robinson and Jeff Hales are both long term members of FOP Lodge 73 and have always been in good standing. The FOP PAC has decided to stay neutral in the Sheriff’s election.

PAC would like to thank all the candidates that attended, and they wished everyone well on November 8.