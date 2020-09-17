Evansville Police Department looks to fill its ranks

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is currently accepting applications for new officers to join the force.

Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 39, must be a high school graduate or possess a GED equivalent certificate and must never have been convicted of a felony criminal violation.

Additional requirements can be found here.

The salary for 2021 is $53,500.

The department encourages anyone interested to download an application here.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 30.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 17, 2020)