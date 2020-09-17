Evansville Police Department looks to fill its ranks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is currently accepting applications for new officers to join the force.
Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 39, must be a high school graduate or possess a GED equivalent certificate and must never have been convicted of a felony criminal violation.
Additional requirements can be found here.
The salary for 2021 is $53,500.
The department encourages anyone interested to download an application here.
The deadline for applications is Sept. 30.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 17, 2020)
