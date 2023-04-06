HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The first Downtown Chowdown is coming to Jasper on April 6.

The Downtown Chowdown will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine, at the Jasper Riverwalk and Dave Buhler Plaza on the first Thursday of the month starting in April through October. The event will feature thirteen food trucks, live music by Sparrow and Crandall, and yard games. Seating will be available in the shelter houses and plaza, but guests are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music.

Below is a list of all of the mobile food vendors:

Wood Capital Pizza from Jasper, IN

Taqueria El Llano from Jasper, IN

Oink, Inc. Smokehouse from Jasper IN

Emerald Greens from Jasper, IN

Ben’s Soft Pretzels from Owensboro, KY

Calorita from Otwell, IN

Bert’s Quality Provisions from New Albany, IN

Acropolis from Evansville, IN

Fistful of Tacos from New Albany, IN

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee from Evansville, IN

Madi’s Main Squeeze from Jasper, IN

Kona Ice from Bloomington, IN

Sips and Snacks from Ferdinand, IN

Jasper Community Arts invites the public to mingle with friends and appreciate art at the First Thursdays opening gallery reception beginning at 5 p.m..

For a full lost of events during the Jasper in Bloom season, go to the Visit Dubois County website.