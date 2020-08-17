The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools receives $12,000 donation

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools announced Monday that it has received a $12,000 donation in memory of Allen R. McKelvey from the McKelvey Family Foundation.

A spokesperson for the McKelvey Family Foundation says McKelvey would be honored the foundation is remembering him by helping teachers and students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation has asked that the money be used to “financially assist teachers as they work toward achieving the next level in their educational training and/or to help alleviate the technological equity gap for students struggling with ability to afford computers or internet access.”

Executive Director of the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools, Vicki Quisenberry, says “The Foundation is pleased to be able to connect donors, like the McKelvey Family Foundation, with student need,” adding that she encourages others who wish to help the district offset budget deficits and student need intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic to contact her.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

