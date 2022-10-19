EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) – The freezing temperatures have come to the Tri-State along with fierce cold winds. Just days ago, some people were still in shorts and t-shirts. Now many are dressing in layers just to keep warm.

You might be wondering, how can you keep your plants alive and well during this temperature drop? Jesse Meyer, Assistant Manager of Colonial Classics, tells us there several ways you can keep them alive.

“If you have any flowers or plats or trees with flowers on them, or just foliage you want to protect, you can cover them up with a light sheet or you can use something like burlap,” Meyer says.

If this method is chosen, it is important to remember to remove the sheet in the morning, so the sun can warm up and refresh the vegetation throughout day.