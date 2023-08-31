HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In the wake of a nine-year dormancy, the Tri-County Recycling Alliance held a meeting today to decide its future.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that profitability on its recycling dropped drastically after China stopped buying U.S. recycling in 2014.

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider says one motion involved declaring machinery from the Alliance to be sold with the revenue split evenly between Union, Webster and Henderson Counties. Currently, all three counties continue their recycling programs on a smaller scale.

“We shut down the largest processing center that the Alliance had, which was here in Henderson County, which included a large sorting machine – a $100,000 sorting machine – and that was idled. We’ve just been sitting on it ever since.”

Another meeting will be held to determine whether to formally dissolve the Alliance or not. The date of this meeting is still to be determined.