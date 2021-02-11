The Green River National Wildlife Refuge is gaining more than 400 acres

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The Green River National Wildlife Refuge has acquired an additional 437 acres to support opportunities for conservation, hunting, fishing and economic growth. The nation’s newest refuge is planned to expand from its initial 10 acres to 24,000 acres.

With resources from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finalized an agreement to purchase two tracts of land totaling 437 acres from willing sellers. The Great American Outdoors Act provided $900 million per year in permanent support for the LWCF to make announcements like this possible.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service expects to open newly-acquired lands to the public for some recreational opportunities, including wildlife photography and observation later this year. The Service also intends to add other public uses, including hunting and fishing, once required planning and rulemaking is completed and more land is acquired.

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)