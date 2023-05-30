HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Canadian rock band The Guess Who will take the stage at Aiken Theatre in Evansville on October 29.

The Guess Who have released 11 studio albums since 1965, including the 1970 album American Woman, which charted at number 9 in the United States. Promoters say the most recent lineup of the band has mastered an entertaining romp through the early hits mixed in with their current creations.

Tickets will be on sale June 1 at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office, or online at TicketMaster.com.