The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to town

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Gretchen Ross and Ron Rhodes got the chance to interview Hops Pierce of the Harlem Globetrotters on December 28.

The basketball team is bringing their reimagined Spread Game tour to Ownesboro’s Sportscenter on January 6 after a period of inactivity due to the pandemic. Spread Game is a chance for the Harlem Globetrotters to show off basketball tricks and demonstrations.

“All of the NBA is playing like the Harlem Globetrotters, showcasing moves we’ve been defining for decades. The Spread Game Tour is a chance to satisfy our fans undeniable thirst for exceptional basketball while continuing as trailblazers in an ever-changing culture,” stated Jeff Munn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Harlem Globetrotters. “We believe our fans will be excited to be there with us as we unveil a completely transformed sports spectacular.”

The Globetrotters are basketball innovators who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk, and invented the half-court hook shot. The Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. Inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today. Tickets can be bought here for a $23 minimum, and the game starts at 7:00 p.m. on January 6 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.