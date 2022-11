HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Townsquare Media annual Helping the Hungry Can Food Drive with Henderson Chevy and Sureway Foods is today.

Donations for the drive are accepted at all Sureway locations in Henderson from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Donations will be given to the Henderson Christian Community Outreach.

Their 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is also scheduled for December 2-4 at the east-side Walmart in Evansville.