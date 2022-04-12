HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners kept busy this last meeting.

A press release said that The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners worked on advancements to the Pratt Paper project, it approved a lease agreement with the Boys & Girl Club of Henderson for the former Henderson National Guard Armory, and the board signed off on moving the BikeShare rack to The Depot Welcome Center on April 12.

Below are some more items of business the Board of Commissioners tended to, says the press release:

Approved bids awarding the purchase of a natural gas filter system and natural gas line pipe, both needed to extend natural gas services more than five miles to the Pratt Paper Mill on the Kentucky 425 Bypass.

Finalized an ordinance to include the internet as an alternative method for public notices inviting bids.

Approved a first reading on an ordinance that sets regulations for recreational vehicles and recreational vehicle communities.

Approved a municipal order amending the guidelines for manufactured homes.

Heard proclamations recognizing Fair Housing Month and supporting Ukraine.

Presented a 25-year service award pin to Tad A. Holmes of Henderson Fire Department.

Heard an update that included cost estimates about the proposed Downtown Entertainment District. Commissioners made a couple of suggestions for revisions, and the estimates will be updated.

On the consent agenda, approved: Three sets of minutes A resolution granting a property reassessment moratorium for the property at 110 Third Street, or The Imperial Building. A grant application for waste tire rubberized asphalt for Garden Mile Road in partnership with Henderson County Fiscal Court. Bids with businesses for limestone rock, sand, and mowing services at several city properties.

City Manager Buzzy Newman announced that the city has received a $200,000 Land & Water Conservation Grant in support of construction at the Airline Road sports complex project in development.

Mayor Steve Austin was congratulated for being awarded the “Heart of Downtown” Award at the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.

The date for the next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners is April 26 at 3:00 p.m. It will take place in the third-floor Assembly Room of the Henderson Municipal Center.