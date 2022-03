HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Water Utility (HWU) announced on Facebook that the boil water advisory has been lifted.

According to HWU’s Facebook page, the Boil Water Advisory that was issued March 1 was lifted at 1:03 p.m. March 2. HWU said that the affected area included Marywood Drive, Gum Street, Spruce Street, Hillside Drive, Julianne Drive, Suzanne Drive, and the 900 block of Manor Drive.

If anyone has any questions, they can call HWU at 270-826-2824.