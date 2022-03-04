HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a press release sent out by the City of Henderson, the mask mandate will soon become less restrictive.

The City says that effective on March 7, the city manager’s mask mandate for government buildings, facilities and service vehicles will be downgraded to making masks optional as opposed to required. However, the City says that masks will still be required on Henderson Area Rapid Transit public transportation.

According to the press release, the City still encourages everyone to become vaccinated against COVID-19, to follow the CDC guidelines, and wear a mask in crowded settings.