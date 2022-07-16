NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Hope Gallery announced their soft opening in the Tri-State for the end of the month! The first location opened up in Bargersville, Indiana in 2018. This will make for the second location in the state.

According to their Facebook page, the gallery is described as a place that gives young adults with developmental disabilities vocational training through a unique boutique for happy, funky and cool people. It says the gallery celebrates their talents by consigning handmade goods, jewelry and art.

“Newburgh/Evansville Team Members are learning similar trade skills as Bargersville Team Members while we search for a store front,” it states on the Hope Gallery’s website. “We are excited to be in this new town, to reach more community members, and add more team members!”

The soft opening will run Saturday, July 30 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.! Their gallery is located at 512 W Main Street in Newburgh. For more information, visit thealexandalifoundation.com.