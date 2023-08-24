HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Hope Recovery Resource Club of Henderson, the WARM Center and The Center for Addiction Recovery will host an event on August 24 at 2 p.m. at the Hope Hall Recovery Resource Club located at 437 1st Street in Henderson.

The event will coincide with the unveiling of the Community Education Project developed by the Center for Addiction Recovery. The project will benefit the community of Henderson and particularly, all those that have been affected by the opioid crisis and addiction.

A reception will be in the meeting room of the Recovery Resource Club immediately following the Project Launch.