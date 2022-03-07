EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Ford Center has some well-known 90s musicians coming to Evansville.

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Kid ‘n Play, Young MC, Tone Loc, and All 4 One are all coming to Evansville October 8! According to a press release, this is the latest edition of the blockbuster throwback tour which launched in 2016 and was “an instant hit” according to Rolling Stone.

“As a company we are excited to get back to work and book shows again, but more than anything we are thrilled to see how ready people are to get back out there and see shows like The I Love the 90’s Tour. No doubt this is a show that fans will be clamoring for as they dust off their Cross Colours. It’s 1995 all over again. Hard to believe the 90’s were a simpler time, isn’t it?” Said Jeff Epstein, co-owner of UAA and the other co-creator of the tour.

Tickets can be purchased at this website or the Ford Center Ticket Office March 11 at 10 a.m.