HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Fair has just released a list of 30 wacky new food and beverage items to this years state fair.

Some of the new food combination items include ‘Bratchos’, tortilla chips topped with sizzling bratwurst, and ‘Cinnamon Crunch Corn’, sweet corn topped with cinnamon toast crunch cereal and icing.

To view the full list of this year’s new food items, visit indianastatefair.com.