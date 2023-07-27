HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Isaiah 1:17 Project is seeking applications for its Dream Cycles program.

The organization says Dream Cycles seeks to improve mental and physical health, mobility and introduce responsibility for at-risk youth experiencing foster home placement by providing a bicycle and the accompanying safety equipment.

Officials say bicycles will be available for children in Daviess, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Knox, Pike, Dubois, Perry, Posey, Gibson and Spencer counties, ages 18 months to 17 years and are available to children currently placed with fostering families. A news release says this also includes children placed outside their homes in kinship care, or children in home who are working with CASA, DCS or other protective or advocacy agencies related to foster care.

Officials say included this year is the addition of balance bikes for children 18 months to 3 years old, and four adapta-bikes for children with special abilities.

The Isaiah 1:17 Project says applications may be obtained at this website or through a child’s caseworker. Officials say all applications must be submitted electronically no later than August 10 at 4 p.m.