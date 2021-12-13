The Krugerrand Angel strikes again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) For the third year in a row, a mysterious donor has graced the Salvation Army with a generous donation. Once again, a 1-ounce Krugerrand gold coin has been donated.

The coin was received at the Lawndale Schnucks on Saturday. Its approximate value is believed to be $1800. This has helped put the yearly Red Kettle campaign at (as of Monday) 62% of its goal of raising $250,000.

Donations to the Red Kettle campaign will help provide food and toys to 3000 children from over 900 families this holiday season.

