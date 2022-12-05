PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After a long dry season, Tri-State residents are now able to use fires again.

The last local county to lift their burn ban was Perry County, which cleared it nearly two weeks after issuing it. The only county in the entire state of Indiana that remains under a burn ban is Knox County.

Most area counties lifted their bans before December, with Perry being one of the only counties that hadn’t.

Before lifting their ban at the end of November, Warrick County fire officials blamed “out of control fires” as one of the reasons why they had initially brought their ban back.