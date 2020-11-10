The Men’s Fund of Vanderburgh County awards $40,000 in their 2020 grant cycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Three local organizations are the latest recipients of a total of $40,000 in grants, awarded by the Men’s Fund of Vanderburgh County.

The Dream Center Evansville was selected to receive the 2020 Impact Grant of $30,000, which will go toward supporting the organization’s Jacobsville Kids Zone project. The Men’s Fund also awarded $5,000 grants to both the Borrowed Hearts Foundation in support of the Little Hearts Clubhouse Daycare Ministry and the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville to support afterschool programming.

The Men’s Fund has awarded $147,300 to local non-profits since 2017. Past impact grant recipients include Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, EVSC Foundation, Hangers, Ozanam Family Shelter, and the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

