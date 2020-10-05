The Milk Bank gets creative to save preemie lives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) A nonprofit organization known as The Milk Bank has joined forces with local celebrities, businesses, and restaurants to host a global trivia event to fight infant mortality.

Pints for Preemies presented by Taft Law will be held on October 15 at 7 p.m. EST.

The Milk Bank has rebranded Pints for Preemies, their annual in-person fundraiser, as a virtual trivia competition event which will allow supporters to stay safe and still make a difference.

Hambone’s Entertainment is on the team to host the trivia event that is sure to be incredible fun for all ages and regions. Team donations start as low as $20 and can be made at www.themilkbank.org. A limited number of sponsorships and pint partnerships are still available.

Prizes in the form of gift cards to local breweries and ice cream shops throughout Indiana and Kentucky are available.

