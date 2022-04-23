EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — For some, Saturday was just any normal start to the weekend. For others, it was a day to celebrate the unique culture that surrounds one of recent times fastest growing hobbies — record collecting.

Record Store Day finds listeners of all ages visiting their local record shops to flip through bins of vinyl and enjoy the rich history of the format. Space Monkey Records owner Patrick Holl says there’s been a major resurgence of vinyl records in the last couple of years. Many listeners credit the sound quality of records for their recent revival.

“There is just nothing else that compares to dropping the needle,” says Holl. “Vinyl is absolutely like no other medium, it’s just something you have to experience.”

The Recording Industry Association of America say sales jumped from just below $500 million in 2019 to just $1 billion last year. The very first Record Store Day was celebrated back in 2008 and today, record stores on every continent, except Antarctica celebrate the day.