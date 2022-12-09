HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Nutcracker ballet will be coming to life in Evansville this weekend at the Victory Theatre.

Ballet Indiana will perform two shows featuring dozens of local kids, and even some adults in costumes. Dr. Karl Sash of St. Vincent will be portraying Mother Ginger.

President of Ballet Indiana, Lisa Siebers and Dr. Sash spoke with Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News at 4. You can view the full interview in the video player above.

The Nutcracker will be performed on Saturday at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets may be purchased online at Ticketmaster or at the Ford Center box office.