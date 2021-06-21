The Phantom Regiment to perform at Fireworks on the Ohio

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The 1996 and 2008 Drum Corps International World Champions The Phantom Regiment will perform at Fireworks on the Ohio on July 4.

The 30 minute free performance will feature 165 musicians and will be held at the intersection of Main Street and Riverside Drive. Members of The Phantom Regiment will work with more than 400 local music students for the performance. According to David Warren, the Director of the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps, this will be the first performance for the regiment since August of 2019.

“The city of Evansville has a rich history when it comes to drum and bugle corps,” said Warren, “And I cannot think of a better way to celebrate our return to the field than celebrate our return to the field than celebrating with this community.”