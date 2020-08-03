The Post House officially opens in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A ribbon cutting marked the official opening of one of Downtown Evansville’s newest spaces.

The 144 apartment homes in the Post House luxury apartments was one of the projects that came from the Regional Cities Initiative in 2015 and has transformed the corner of Third and Vine Streets downtown.

Vectren partnered on the project, and each apartment features smart energy appliances and home automation.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the apartments are already 50% leased.

The project broke ground in 2018.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)