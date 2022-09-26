EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An event for adults will allow people to not only build their own Pinewood Derby cars, but also race against others.

Organizers say the event is for people to build a car to show and race against other adults while also supporting local youth. Organizers say the ticket includes $40 Official Pinewood Derby Car Kit, hors d’oeuvres, and a participation gift.

According to derby officials, there will be a trophy presentation for race winners and the best designed car. The best design will be voted on by all racers and guests.

If anyone wants to be a sponsor, officials say the options are as follows:

Race Sponsor- $1,000 – Recognition as event sponsor, company banners displayed at derby, Logo on Scout Website and Social Media, Company Logo on Event Banner, six derby car entries, VIP Seating.

Instant Replay Sponsor- $500 – Recognition as replay sponsor, company logo on Event Banner, 6 derby car entries.

Track Sponsor- $200 – Recognition as lane sponsor, six derby car entries.

Pit Pass – $40 – Official Pinewood Derby Car Kit, hors d’oeuvres, and Participation Gift.

The inaugural Adult Pinewood Derby will be on October 20, at Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar & Grill located at 2124 West Franklin Street, in Evansville. The event will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the event will be supporting the Local Boy Scouts of America Council.

To sponsor, please contact Lisa Vaughan at lrhyand@hotmail.com.