NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Another restaurant is closing, but they say at some point in the near future, a new business will open in the same space. The last day for the Refinery in Newburgh will be May 31, according to their Facebook page.

While The Refinery didn’t give specifics on why they’re closing, several businesses are having to temporarily close, or have reduced hours due to staffing issues.

(This story was originally published on April 16, 2021)