HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Norman Corwin’s play, The Rivalry, will return to the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s Kyana Woodstock Performance Stage from June 22 to June 24. The performance will run for three nights and begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. The Red Bank ReUnion Band, the tri-state’s award winning Civil War band, will perform a pre-show in the mezzanine each night beginning at 6:15 p.m.

The Rivalry recreates the fiery 1858 face-off between rising Illinois legislator Abraham Lincoln and incumbent Stephen A. Douglas. The play tackles the setting’s most passionate issue of slavery. The play is being presented with support from the Lincoln Boyhood Drama Association.

Full concessions, including beer and wine, will be available for all three of the June 22-24 performances of The Rivalry. Individual general admission tickets to The Rivalry are $19.95 with discounts available for senior citizens and veterans. Children ages 12 and under are allowed for free.

Tickets are available at LincolnAmphitheatre.com, or by phoning the Lincoln Amphitheatre box office.