HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The RiverPark Center in Owensboro will be hosting their Kid’s Carnival event tonight June 30 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The family friendly event will have several features for all ages to enjoy including: clowns, carnival games, face painting, balloon art and a photo booth. These attractions can be used for $1 each or attendees can purchase an unlimited armband for $15, which includes a free popcorn and soda.

The event will also feature a performance of ‘James and the Giant Peach’ at 6 p.m. and a screening of the film ‘Mary Poppins’ at dusk.