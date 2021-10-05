The Rotary Club of Evansville hosted Indiana University President at weekly meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Rotary Club of Evansville met Indiana University President Pam Whitten today. President Whitten took the top post at IU back in July.

Today she talked about the eight IU medical campuses across the state, which includes a medical campus here in Evansville. She says IU offers the biggest school of medicine in the United States. To her, it’s not just the biggest, it’s also the best.

Whitten says she hopes these young medical professionals choose to work in the state after graduating with an IU School of Medicine degree.