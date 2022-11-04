EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The familiar bells of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign will begin to sound today, as the organization kicks off its annual drive. This year’s goal is to raise $310,000 to fund the Salvation Army’s “Toy Town” program, as well as more social service programs.

The official kickoff will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The event is being hosted at the Salvation Army Gymnasium at 1040 N Fulton Ave. in Evansville, IN. The kickoff will feature a performance by the EVSC Honors Choir.

For more information on the Salvation Army of Evansville’s mission, or to apply to become a volunteer, you can visit their website.