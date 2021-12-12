The Santa Clothes Club came to town

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – More than 250 thousand dollars was raised during 2021’s Telethon with the Santa Clothes Club.

The money will be used to clothe local kids during the winter. Just 100 dollars completely covers a child with a pair of jeans, a shirt, nine pairs of underwear, ten pairs of socks, gloves, gym shoes, and a hooded coat. For more than 60 years, WEHT has hosted the Telethon.

“Even the need today, it might be even greater than when we first started ’cause things have been tough, you know. It was started for people that… working parents and they just fell through the cracks and needed some help. So it’s been doing that ever since.” Said Stan Newman, who has been working with Telethon for fifty years. If you missed the Telethon, don’t worry, you can still donate. Just head to this website.