The spread of COVID in Vanderburgh County sparks concern among school leaders

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– An uptick in COVID case numbers is causing major concerns within the Tri-State’s largest school district. EVSC leaders say this could lead to shutting down schools.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith shared these concerns at last night’s school board meeting. Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg said there are mitigation strategies in place, but those may have to be increased. That includes possible capacity limits at sporting events and remote learning.

“We would hate to go to drastic measures of having to close down schools and to go virtually, but if we’re forced to do that would be something that would certainly have a dramatic impact on everyone. Older students would not be able to attend school nor would they be able to participate in athletics and extra-curricular activities. Younger students would have to have a parent or care provider staying home with them, they can’t be home alone,” Woebkenberg said the corporation mimics the county they serve.

School leaders will make decisions based on health data.

You can hear about possible mitigation efforts the EVSC could implement in the interview below.