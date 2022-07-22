EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – It is now day two of camper watch. A camper trailer remains parked on a sandbar in the middle of the Ohio River, and it is becoming an attraction for boaters cooling off from the heat and humidity.

Many questions were asked yesterday about the camper, but on Friday, it seems people are asking fewer questions and just simply want to be a part of the fun on the sandbar. Although it is still not known how the camper was placed on the sandbar, people like Henderson resident Bob Powell have said it is just good fun that isn’t doing any harm.

Eyewitness News reporter Cody Bailey had interviews with Tri-State residents about the camper during Eyewitness News Live at 5.