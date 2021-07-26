The Vanderburgh County Fair over the years

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT)– 2021 marks the 100th Vanderburgh County Fair. This is a compilation of stories and video from previous fairs found in the Eyewitness News archives.

The first of two-day Scott-Vanderburgh County fair was held in the fall of 1921 with exhibits on the main floor and along the walls of the basement of the Blue Grass Community House with tents in nearby neighbors’ fields for the animal exhibits. The animals were either transported on wagons or led along the roads from the farms to the fair. Water was hauled in to keep the animals hydrated. Demonstrations were given from the upstairs stage. Meals were served in the basement by church women. 120 exhibitors and 459 entries kicked off the first Scott-Vanderburgh County Fair.

The fair was held at the Blue Grass Community House for 13 years. The fair’s location moved over the years. Now it’s at the 4-H Center which opened in 1950.

The Scott Township fair started before there was a a county-wide fair. Scott Township Fairs were held from 1917-1920.