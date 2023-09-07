HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The 4th Annual Victory International Film Festival will kick off today at Showplace Cinemas East in Evansville.

The Festival will be in Downtown Evansville from September 7 through September 9 and will celebrate film and the community of Evansville. Attendees of the festival can expect red carpet events, panels and workshops from industry experts, special screenings, premieres and a number of films from around the world.

The first night of the festival is being held at the Showplace Cinemas East with doors opening and a red carpet beginning at 6:00 p.m. and films beginning at 7:00 p.m. with an after party at the Showplace bar. On September 8, the festival will be held at the Victory Theatre, with doors opening and a red carpet beginning at 6 p.m. and films beginning at 7:00 p.m. followed by an after party at Arcademie.

On September 9, the festival will be spread out across three venues on Main Street: Encounter Church, Innovation Pointe, and the Old National Public Theatre at WNIN. Films will begin screening at 11:00 a.m. for all venues, and an Awards Ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Encounter Church followed by an after party at Myriad Brewing Company.

There are a few different options for festival tickets. Attendees can purchase a VIP Full Festival pass for $25 or one day passes for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday and Saturday passes will cost $10 and Friday passes will cost $11.50. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the festival.

To learn more about the festival and to purchase tickets online, visit the Victory International Film Festival website here.