The Warrick County Community Foundation receives $150,000 grant through Lilly Endowment Inc.’s GIFT VII Community Leadership Grant

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) The Warrick County Community Foundation has received a Community Leadership Grant of $150,000 as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative. With this grant, the Community Foundation will support expansion of the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) initiative within the Warrick County School Corporation (WCSC).

“Lilly Endowment’s GIFT VII initiative has allowed community foundations to enhance our partnerships with local organizations to achieve a greater impact in our communities through this phased grant opportunity,” says Jill Carpenter, president and CEO of the Community Foundation Alliance. “These implementation grants allow us to continue that work, alongside our community partners, and directly impact key development indicators – leading change for generations to come.”

As part of GIFT VII, The Warrick County Community Foundation was awarded a planning grant of $75,000 in 2019, and in March, the Foundation was invited to apply for a GIFT VII Community Leadership Grant to implement strategies and activities identified during the planning period.

In 2019, the WCSC piloted SEL strategies in one of their elementary schools. This grant will support additional staffing and training to expand the SEL activities to all WCSC elementary schools.

