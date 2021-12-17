The West Side Nut Club lends a hand to a storm-ravaged Kentucky town

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – People have an opportunity to give back December 18.

The West Side Nut Club says they met with the Western Kentucky Regional EMA Director, who says they do not need any more donated items. Instead, the Nut Club will be accepting cash and check donations. For those interested in making monetary donations, it is requested that donors bring cash or checks written out to West Side Nut Club, Inc and add Kentucky Tornado Donation in the memo line. These will be given to area banks where they will stay in the Dawson Springs area for aid.

Interested donors can give back December 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Tenth and West Franklin Street. Donated money will be given to area banks and help families in the Dawson Springs area.