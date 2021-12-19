The West Side Nut Club plans to help out another tornado disaster area

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After helping one place out, the West Side Nut Club wants to help another.

The club is returning to Western Kentucky to help with tornado recovery efforts. Nut Club President Mark Schoenbaum said that the members are planning on leaving early on the morning of December 19 and are driving to Dawson Springs to work in areas specified by FEMA.

Schoenbaum also states that more than a hundred members plan to head down to the area with some members bringing excavators and dump trucks. On December 13, the group sent dozens of members down to Bremen to volunteer there.