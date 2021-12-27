The Women’s Hospital receives 2022 Women’s Choice Award

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Women’s Hospital has been named as one of America’s best hospitals for obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award.

The award signifies that The Women’s Hospital is in the top one percent of 4,278 U.S. hospitals reviewed. The Women’s hospital achieved the America’s Best hospitals for Women’s Services distinction by meeting the following criteria:

Hospitals must have a dedicated center for breast care and be designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

Hospitals must provide comprehensive obstetrics services.

Hospitals have a Level III or Level IV neonatal intensive care unit.

Hospitals must provide a full range of cardiovascular services.

Hospitals must have a Patient Recommendation Rating above the national average.

“The Women’s Hospital recognizes our community needs and the importance of having a hospital that is

dedicated to providing exceptional care to Tri-State women,” said Christina Ryan, CEO of The Women’s

Hospital. “Our hospital has treated patients like family for 20 years and there is no sign of this slowing

down.

The Women’s Hospital is one of 264 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for women’s services across the U.S.