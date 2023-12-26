HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Women’s Hospital was named as one of America’s best hospitals for Obstetrics, Mammogram Imaging and Comprehensive Breast Care by the Women’s Choice Award.

According to a release, the awards signify that the Women’s Hospital is in the top 14% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics, the top 1% of 4,728 hospitals offering mammogram imaging and the top 7% of 4,729 hospitals offering breast care services. The Women’s Hospital CEO Chris Ryan said she was proud, but not surprised by the recent designations, following other national recognition that hospital received for quality, patient outcomes and patient experiences.

“We work hard to provider the very best care for the Tri-State’s moms, babies and women,”

Ryan said. “I didn’t need these awards to tell me that we are doing just that, but it is great to

see that our staff’s dedication to better outcomes for these patients is being recognized. And

we hope it makes it easier for the women of the Tri-State to know where to choose for their

health care needs.”