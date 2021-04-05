TheLloyd4U virtual, public meetings to introduce project and improvements

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – People in Evansville will soon get their first look at improvements coming to the Lloyd Expressway.

Meetings are scheduled for April 21 and 22. The first is at City View on Fulton Avenue, and the second will be held in the Crescent Room at Milestones on South Cullen Avenue.

Presentations on future projects worth more than $100M will run from 5 to 6 p.m. both nights.

There will also be a virtual meeting April 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend should register in advance on the project’s website.

