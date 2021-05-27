Theme announced for 2021 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – A message of unity will be the theme throughout the fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin this summer. “One Illinois” is the theme which will be showcased throughout the 2021 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs.

“Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition has long been the force that drives our state forward, and the last 18 months have been no different. In March of 2020, when the world seemed to come to a halt, our state’s number one industry kept right on going,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “While the COVID-19 pandemic demanded a temporary pause to the State Fairs, communities across the state will once again have a chance to come together as “One Illinois” this August to celebrate our number one industry and the people that keep us all going.”

The Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs will be hosting onsite mobile vaccination clinics throughout the duration of both fairs to give every fairgoer who wants one a chance to be vaccinated.

“We put a lot of thought into this year’s theme,” said Illinois State Fair Manager, Kevin Gordon. “Coming off a year where the fair was cancelled for the first time since World War II, we want to convey a show of unity and strength when people return to the fairgrounds in August.”

The Illinois State Fair runs from August 12 to August 22, while the Du Quoin State Fair takes place from August 27 to September 6.