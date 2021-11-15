Theme announced for 2021 Snowflake Christmas parade

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – The Gibson County Visitors & Tourism Bureau announced on Monday the theme for the 2021 Snowflake Christmas parade that will be held in downtown Princeton.

“An Essential Christmas” will be the theme for the parade featuring floats, musical entries and golf carts. Officials also announced the Grand Marshal for the parade will be the Gibson County Health Department nurse, Diane Hornby.

Participation in the parade will be free thanks to the sponsorship of local businesses. Anyone interested in participating in or sponsoring the Christmas parade can contact the Gibson County Visitors & Tourism Bureau. The parade will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 5 p.m.