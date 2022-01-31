There have been some changes to Strassenfest 2022

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Jasper is looking ahead to summertime, and Strassenfest.

This year’s theme will be “A Great German Time.” It was chosen to highlight the new life sized handcrafted glockenspiel that will be on display throughout the entire festival. Strassenfest is typically held around the Jasper courthouse square, but this year the location will change because Jasper’s downtown area is getting renovated.

The Jasper Jaycees Beer Garden will stay in its current location, but the entrance will move to the east end of Fourth Street. Booths will line the street between the beer garden and stage by the Cultural Center. Strassenfest runs from August 4 to 7.